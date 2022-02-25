Congress plans 'Mana ooru, Mana poru' against Telangana govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress party, in an attempt to highlight the State government’s failures in fulfilling the election promises, has decided to organise public meetings, ‘Mana ooru, Mana poru’ in Pargi, Vemulawada and Kollapur starting from February 26.

A decision to this effect was taken during a TPCC Executive Committee meeting held virtually on Thursday under the chairmanship of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. The meeting also reportedly gave free hand to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to finalise issues to be taken up in the upcoming Budget session.

Later in the afternoon, MLAs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and D Sridhar Babu along with Bhatti admonished and tried to convince T Jagga Reddy to call off the meeting he plans in Sangareddy on Friday.

This meeting of MLAs focused on stopping Jagga Reddy from leaving the party as it will reduce the party’s strength in the Assembly ahead of the Budget sessions.