Pan-corona jab on the cards: Ace researcher

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special fireside chat was held on the inaugural day of the BioAsia Summit 2022 on Thursday between Dr Drew Weissman, an American scientist whose research helped in the development of Covid-19 vaccines, and Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy. The session shed light on the future of the vaccines.

During the discussion Dr Reddy elaborated on the viruses, the state of healthcare and the future of mRNA in therapeutics. World-renowned researcher in mRNA technology, Dr Weissman said that they are working on many vaccines for a variety of pathogens including HIV, HCV, HSV, Malaria, Influenza, and pan-coronavirus. “We are also working on vaccines for food allergies, cancer vaccines, autoimmune diseases, therapeutics and in-vivo gene therapy.”

Dr Weissman observed that like coronavirus, any other RNA viruses are prone to a lot of mutations. “The variants are going to keep coming as long as there’s widespread infection. We have vaccinated only 15 per cent population in Africa and less in many countries in the world. Until the world is fully vaccinated, the virus will continue to mutate”, he said.

“We are making a pan-coronavirus vaccine, which will protect against any coronavirus. There have been 3 coronavirus epidemics in the past 20 years and there are going to be more. So, we want to create a vaccine that will stop any coronavirus from infecting humans,” Weissman added.