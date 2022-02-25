Parrots boost toddy sales in Peddapalli village

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Parrots are known to be fond of fruit such as guavas, mangoes apart from seeds and vegetables or green chillies even. Many believe that fruits which are selected by parrots are the sweetest and are tastier. However, the residents of Neerukkulla village in Sultanabad mandal, are taking this theory a little further.

The populace here is partial to a refreshing drink of toddy, especially as summer approaches. However, many of them have been placing requests with tappers to serve them toddy which has been previously partaken of by parrots.

Tappers in this village, who place the freshly collected neera in pots for fermentation, nowadays notice that several parrots line up to drink the toddy. They are seen flying out to rows of palm trees where toddy tappers have tied pots to collect the sap. Many toddy businessmen are now welcoming the birds to come and sample their toddy while earlier, they would think of ways to keep the parrots away. Another tapper says that the toddy in this season, called ‘Pothallu’, tends to be sweeter.

This is the reason parrots are addicted. But in all, the sudden influx of customers to shops serving toddy which have been sampled by parrots, is a growing craze. Weekends, especially, are a time when toddy tappers make brisk business. Thanks to their feathered friends who are seen at times, flying close to the customers.