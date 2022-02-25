STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Parrots boost toddy sales in Peddapalli village

Tappers in this village, who place the freshly collected neera in pots for fermentation, nowadays notice that several parrots line up to drink the toddy.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

A parrot has its fill of freshly collected toddy at Neerukulla village in Peddapalli

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Parrots are known to be fond of fruit such as guavas, mangoes apart from seeds and vegetables or green chillies even. Many believe that fruits which are selected by parrots are the sweetest and are tastier. However, the residents of Neerukkulla village in Sultanabad mandal, are taking this theory a little further.   

The populace here is partial to a refreshing drink of toddy, especially as summer approaches. However, many of them have been placing requests with tappers to serve them toddy which has been previously partaken of by parrots.

Tappers in this village, who place the freshly collected neera in pots for fermentation, nowadays notice that several parrots line up to drink the toddy. They are seen flying out to rows of palm trees where toddy tappers have tied pots to collect the sap. Many toddy businessmen are now welcoming the birds to come and sample their toddy while earlier, they would think of ways to keep the parrots away.  Another tapper says that the toddy in this season, called ‘Pothallu’, tends to be sweeter. 

This is the reason parrots are addicted. But in all, the sudden influx of customers to shops serving toddy which have been sampled by parrots, is a growing craze. Weekends, especially, are a time when toddy tappers make brisk business. Thanks to their feathered friends who are seen at times, flying close to the customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
parrot Peddapalli toddy
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp