Russia-Ukraine war: Telangana politicos wake up to crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite war clouds prevailing over the skies of Ukraine for the past couple of weeks, it was only after the actual war broke out on Thursday morning, with reports of Telangana students stranded at airports, hostels and in transit, that political leaders from the region have finally realised the gravity of the situation. Leaders from various political parties have been writing and tweeting to the Ministry for External Affairs (MEA), requesting the Centre take steps to bring Telugu students back safely.

Till Wednesday, there was no mechanism in place to identify how many students from Telangana were studying in Ukraine and how many of them were yet to return home, though advisories were sent by the Indian Embassy there advising students to leave Ukraine as soon as they could. The reality check happened when K Sumanjali, a student from Karimnagar, and several others from the rest of India, were stranded at the international airport in Kyiv. This was after the air space in Ukraine was shut for commercial flights.

Worried about her safety, her brother K Swamy wrote to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, requesting him to pursue the matter with the Centre. Sanjay in turn wrote to the MEA, requesting evacuation of the Indian students stranded there. To gather details of Telangana students stranded in Ukraine, a special toll-free number (8333871818) has been set up at the BJP party office at Nampally. The help desk would gather details of the students and would coordinate with the MEA to ensure they are traced and brought back to the State.It is believed that 2,000 students from Telangana are studying in Ukraine.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted on Thursday evening, making an appeal to Union MEA Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in these times of distress. “Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels and reassure all Indians at the earliest,” he tweeted. TRS MP G Ranjth Reddy has also written to the External Affairs Minister, bringing to his notice the plight of students from Telangana and AP stranded at the airport in Kyiv, requesting him to take steps to bring them back home.