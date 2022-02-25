STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Several from Telangana stranded in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

According to him, she is currently in a bunker situated at her apartment, and told them that she woke up at 5 pm to missile sounds.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ KARIMNAGAR/SIDDIPET: Parents in the Nizamabad district are worried about the security of their children studying in different universities across Ukraine. Dr N Sathish, a resident of Kanteshwar locality of Nizamabad, said his daughter Chythali, who is in the fifth year of her MBBS programme in the capital city of Kyiv, was scheduled to return on Friday, but it was hampered by the escalating tensions. 

According to him, she is currently in a bunker situated at her apartment, and told them that she woke up at 5 pm to missile sounds. Another concerned parent, Mupparaju Narendra Chowdary, said his son Vinay who is in his third year of MBBS degree at the Uzhhorod National University. A Bodhan resident, Narendra said his son wasn’t facing any security issues and that he spoke to them early on Thursday morning.

Two others, B Karthik Nayak, a native of Thumpally village of Sirikonda mandal, who is in the first year of his MBBS programme at the Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, and Gajula Abhishek, a native of Madanpally village in Makloor mandal, who studies at the Kyiv Medical University are also reportedly stranded.

Stuck at the airport

Several students from the erstwhile Karimnagar district studying in the eastern European country are stranded in the airport. The students were identified as Kadari Sumanjali from Ramachandrampuram of Ramadugu mandal, Bhavani from Metpalli, Niharika from Rampur in Jagtial district. 

Parents ask KCR for help

Two medical students from Ahmadipur village and Gajwel town of Siddipet district are stranded in Ukraine. The parents urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to speak to the Centre and get their children back to Telangana. Anjaneyulu, a resident of Ahmadipur, stated her daughter Ananthoju Pravalika is studying MBBS in Zafrem. He urged the government to intervene and bring Pravalika back.

Ailayya, a Gajwel resident, said his son Nampally Durgaprasad is in his 5th year of MBBS programme at an institute situated 50 km from the border with Russia. He said he was worried about his son as Russia carried out special operations in Ukraine on Thursday. 

