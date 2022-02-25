Telangana has attracted Rs 6,400 crore investment in life sciences: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited BioAsia Summit 2022, the largest life sciences and biotechnology summit in Asia saw a huge participation from across the globe on Thursday. Inaugurating the summit, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the summit has been instrumental in showcasing the Telangana State government’s policies, infrastructure, ecosystem and achievements globally, in addition to helping us shape our strategy based on inputs from the industry leaders.

“Life sciences sector in Telangana has attracted investments for over Rs 6,400 crore ($850 plus million) from about 215 companies and has created additional employment for more than 34,000 people in the last one year alone. Medical Devices Park also has over 50 companies setting up their manufacturing and R&D units with an overall investment of around Rs 1,500 crore creating around 7,000 jobs in Hyderabad”, the minister said.

He said the flagship event helps State play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance. “I am immensely proud of the fact that Hyderabad continues to make an indelible imprint in the Life Sciences sector not just in India but also globally”, he added.

In his plenary address,

Geoff Martha, Chairman & CEO of Medtronics said, “There is a need for an increased investment in health care by the government to have better infrastructure, training, education, skill development and creating incentives for MedTech innovation. I believe Asia and particularly India has the potential to be a driving force in the global health care transformation that we envision.”

The second day of the summit will witness keynote speech by Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman Johnson & Johnson and CEO Conclave with eminent life sciences leaders. The participants will hear more industry leaders on advanced manufacturing, quality focus, and resilient supply chain, post-pandemic regulations, drug research and development among others important topics.