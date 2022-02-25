STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana has attracted Rs 6,400 crore investment in life sciences: KTR

He said the flagship event helps State play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited BioAsia Summit 2022, the largest life sciences and biotechnology summit in Asia saw a huge participation from across the globe on Thursday. Inaugurating the summit, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the summit has been instrumental in showcasing the Telangana State government’s policies, infrastructure, ecosystem and achievements globally, in addition to helping us shape our strategy based on inputs from the industry leaders. 

“Life sciences sector in Telangana has attracted investments for over Rs 6,400 crore ($850 plus million) from about 215 companies and has created additional employment for more than 34,000 people in the last one year alone. Medical Devices Park also has over 50 companies setting up their manufacturing and R&D units with an overall investment of around Rs 1,500 crore creating around 7,000 jobs in Hyderabad”, the minister said.

He said the flagship event helps State play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance. “I am immensely proud of the fact that Hyderabad continues to make an indelible imprint in the Life Sciences sector not just in India but also globally”, he added.

In his plenary address, 

Geoff Martha, Chairman & CEO of Medtronics said, “There is a need for an increased investment in health care by the government to have better infrastructure, training, education, skill development and creating incentives for MedTech innovation. I believe Asia and particularly India has the potential to be a driving force in the global health care transformation that we envision.”

The second day of the summit will witness keynote speech by Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman Johnson & Johnson and CEO Conclave with eminent life sciences leaders. The participants will hear more industry leaders on advanced manufacturing, quality focus, and resilient supply chain, post-pandemic regulations, drug research and development among others important topics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BioAsia Summit 2022 Telangana life sciences
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp