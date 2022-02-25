STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC reserves order on MP’s PIL

The CBI commenced its probe into the allegations ten years ago and had filed 11 chargesheets in the case. 

Published: 25th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana reserved its order on maintainability of a PIL filed by rebel YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Thursday seeking further probe into the quid pro case involving AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The CBI commenced its probe into the allegations ten years ago and had filed 11 chargesheets in the case. 
The MP stated that the CBI ignored several aspects of the case and wanted the HC to direct it to take up the probe. HC registry raised doubts about the maintainability, as the bench pointed out that the petition spoke about large number of issues and asked the counsel whether the court could condemn someone without hearing him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp