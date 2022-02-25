Telangana HC reserves order on MP’s PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana reserved its order on maintainability of a PIL filed by rebel YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Thursday seeking further probe into the quid pro case involving AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CBI commenced its probe into the allegations ten years ago and had filed 11 chargesheets in the case.

The MP stated that the CBI ignored several aspects of the case and wanted the HC to direct it to take up the probe. HC registry raised doubts about the maintainability, as the bench pointed out that the petition spoke about large number of issues and asked the counsel whether the court could condemn someone without hearing him.