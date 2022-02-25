STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urologist, painter bag prestigious Eashwari Bai awards

Eashwari Bai was a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for more than a decade in late 1960s and early 1970s.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minister J Geetha Reddy presents the Eashwari Bai Memorial Awards  in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A urologist, an academician and a physically challenged painter were among those who were honoured with the prestigious Eashwari Bai Memorial Award on Thursday. The annual awards ceremony was organised by State Department of Language & Culture and Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust at Ravindra Bharathi, marking the 31st death anniversary of Eashwari Bai. 

This year’s award went to Dr N P Padmakar, senior consultant urologist, Prof Sarath Jyothsna Rani, former Dean of Central University, Dr Lakkaraju Nirmala, founder of Aathmeeyyaa organisation and painter SK Nafees Begum. Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali presented the awards in the presence of former Minister J Geeta Reddy, who is the daughter of Eashwari Bai and chairperson of the trust.

Eashwari Bai was a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for more than a decade in late 1960s and early 1970s. She also worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the backward classes.Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali described Eashwari Bai as a brave woman who inspired many leaders and did exemplary work, promoting equality and religious tolerance.

Recalling her mother’s services, Geea Reddy revealed how she drew inspiration from her and how she tried to follow in her footsteps.Government Advisor K V Ramana Chary urged women to carry forward Eashwari Bai’s message and legacy, and to work for the betterment of society.

