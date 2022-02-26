Bhatti plans padayatra against government

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will embark on a padayatra from Madhira constituency on February 27 to “expose the failures and anti-people policies” of the TRS government.

The padayatra will start from Yadavalli village in Mudigonda mandal and will cover 135 villages in 33 days. He said he will receive petitions from members of the public during the padayatra.

The padayatra which was scheduled to begin in January was postponed due to rise in Covid cases.