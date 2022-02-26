Bunker tales: Scarcity of food, water leaves Telugu students on the edge

Mohsin Ali S Raja reddy and B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD/KHAMMAM: Even if they were to get used to the sounds of shelling, it is hunger and thirst that is keeping them awake, say Telangana students in Ukraine as they shared their nightmarish experiences with Express reporters.

Till Wednesday evening, things appeared pretty normal with people spending time in restaurants and cinema theatres. But overnight, things changed as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Students in Kyiv universities, most of them pursuing medicine, were sent to bunkers as the shelling by Russian forces continued.K Swami’s sister Sumanjali is stuck in Kyviv after her flight to India was cancelled.“She spent several hours in a bus stop and had called us in panic. Sumanjali has moved to a bunker now and we hope she’s alright,” says Swami.

Another student R Srinidhi said she hadn’t eaten anything for 30 hours and had drank only one litre of water. “We can hear the sounds of war from our bunkers such as missiles and airstrikes. It is difficult to communicate with our parents as the Internet connectivity is sketchy,” she says in tears.

Mohammed Abdullah, who is doing his MBBS in Kyviv, says he has never experienced such intense fear and hunger as now. “We have been told not to step out. I hope we return home to Hyderabad soon,” he tells Express.

Parents in Adilabad, Khammam worry

Roughly six students from Adilabad and 13 students from Khammam, are stranded in various parts of Ukraine and have been communicating their experiences to their parents. Most of them are running short of food and water.

P Vamshi Krishna and J Kiran are doing their MBBS in Zaporizhiya State Medical College and Turnophil National University. Local BJP leader P Harish Babu has visited the family members assuring assistance. Mancherial Town Circle Inspector Narayan Naik puts up a brave face as he talks about his son B Akhil who went to Ukraine two months back. “My son says troops are far away and has asked me not to worry.”

Dr Babu Rao of Khammam whose daughter is doing her final year MBBS in Kharkiv National Medical University says all students there were shifted to underground bunkers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, M Madhavi who works in the ITDA office at Bhadrachalam is in a right state of panic about her son M Vivek who is studying MBBS 4th year in Bukovininan State Medical University. She makes a fervent appeal to Centre to get her son back safely.

Helpline numbers

Telangana Bhavan:

+91 7042566955,

+91 9949351270,

+91 9654663661

BJP helpline:

8333871818

Hindu Swavayamsevak Sangh in Ukraine:

+380731008108