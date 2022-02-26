CAT orders posting for IPS Mohanty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Administration Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench on Friday directed the Telangana Government to take IPS Officer Abhisek Mohanty into State service within two weeks from the date of the issue of orders.

The bench reminded Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar that he himself was continuing in Telangana with the help of CAT orders and warned him that it can review that order and send him back to Andhra Pradesh if he does not comply with its orders

The CAT bench comprising members Ashish Kalia and B V Sudhakar heard the plea filed by Abhishek Mohanty challenging his allotment to Andhra Pradesh and that he wants to serve in Telangana.

Nearly eight months back, the CAT passed an order in favour of Mohanty, but the Telangana Government ignored the order, whereas AP had relieved him from its service.

For the last eight months, Mohanty has not been getting his salary as he was not taken into service by Telangana. Mohanty filed a contempt case before CAT which, while hearing the case, summoned Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it and explain reasons for non-compliance.

No time given for counter

When Somesh Kumar did not appear before the court, Advocate General BS Prasad urged the bench to grant time to file a counter. The bench refused and warned him that if Somesh Kumar does not appear virtually, he has to face a non-bailable arrest warrant. The CAT gave an hour’s time for him to log into virtual court.

Finally, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appeared before the court and said that he had written to the Centre about the tussle because the latter was the cadre controlling authority. The bench made it clear that the Chief Secretary has to comply with the order within two weeks and adjourned the plea for two weeks.

