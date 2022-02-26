STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CAT orders posting for IPS Mohanty

Tribunal gives Somesh Kumar two weeks to comply with order that was issued 8 months.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Administration Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench on Friday directed the Telangana Government to take IPS Officer Abhisek Mohanty into State service within two weeks from the date of the issue of orders. 

The bench reminded Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar that he himself was continuing in Telangana with the help of CAT orders and warned him that it can review that order and send him back to Andhra Pradesh if he does not comply with its orders

The CAT bench comprising members Ashish Kalia and B V Sudhakar heard the plea filed by Abhishek Mohanty challenging his allotment to Andhra Pradesh and that he wants to serve in Telangana.

Nearly eight months back, the CAT passed an order in favour of Mohanty, but the Telangana Government ignored the order, whereas AP had relieved him from its service.

For the last eight months, Mohanty has not been getting his salary as he was not taken into service by Telangana. Mohanty filed a contempt case before CAT which, while hearing the case, summoned Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it and explain reasons for non-compliance.

No time given for counter

When Somesh Kumar did not appear before the court, Advocate General BS Prasad urged the bench to grant time to file a counter. The bench refused and warned him that if Somesh Kumar does not appear virtually, he has to face a non-bailable arrest warrant. The CAT gave an hour’s time for him to log into virtual court.

Finally, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appeared before the court and said that he had written to the Centre about the tussle because the latter was the cadre controlling authority. The bench made it clear that the Chief Secretary has to comply with the order within two weeks and adjourned the plea for two weeks.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Administration Tribunal IPS CAT
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp