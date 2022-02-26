J&J Chief: Asia can drive global change in healthcare tech 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second day of Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, BioAsia Summit 2022, witnessed detailed discussions on healthcare by industry leaders from across the world.

One of the highlights of the 19th edition of the summit was the keynote speech by Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson. Gorsky emphasized on how the world is on the cusp of making a technological shift, and that there is a need for change in the trajectory of human health.

He said that all eyes are on Asia today as the world is noticing how India as a super-hub for pharmaceutical divisions, saving millions of lives and contributing significantly to the current fight against Covid.

Acknowledging the urgent relevance of BioAsia 2022’s theme ‘Future-ready’, Gorsky said “I couldn’t agree more with the theme of the conference, it is forward-leaning. There are tremendous developments for the rest of the world that are coming out of Asia now. We will be influenced by the innovators in Asia with the talent, ingenuity, and agility”.

A home for over 4 billion people, Asia was noted to be the most exciting hub for innovation and potential. Gorsky believes that the region will be at the global forefront over the next decade. “We believe that healthcare spending is expected to increase up to $5 trillion in the region by 2030.”

“With intense concentration on areas like technical expertise, ground-breaking innovation, and just really incredible market opportunities, some of the most exciting innovations and ideas in healthcare right now are coming from Asia, which has 36 per cent of the unicorns today,” he added.

Speaking on the lessons learnt from the pandemic and to incline towards becoming ‘future ready’, Mr. Alex Gorsky stated that the world understands the importance of global public healthcare and its impact.