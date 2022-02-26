STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

J&J Chief: Asia can drive global change in healthcare tech 

A home for over 4 billion people, Asia was noted to be the most exciting hub for innovation and potential.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Gorsky. (Photo | Twitter, @BioAsiaOfficial)

Alex Gorsky. (Photo | Twitter, @BioAsiaOfficial)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second day of Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, BioAsia Summit 2022, witnessed detailed discussions on healthcare by industry leaders from across the world.

One of the highlights of the 19th edition of the summit was the keynote speech by Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson. Gorsky emphasized on how the world is on the cusp of making a technological shift, and that there is a need for change in the trajectory of human health. 

He said that all eyes are on Asia today as the world is noticing how India as a super-hub for pharmaceutical divisions, saving millions of lives and contributing significantly to the current fight against Covid. 

Acknowledging the urgent relevance of BioAsia 2022’s theme ‘Future-ready’, Gorsky said “I couldn’t agree more with the theme of the conference, it is forward-leaning. There are tremendous developments for the rest of the world that are coming out of Asia now. We will be influenced by the innovators in Asia with the talent, ingenuity, and agility”. 

A home for over 4 billion people, Asia was noted to be the most exciting hub for innovation and potential. Gorsky believes that the region will be at the global forefront over the next decade. “We believe that healthcare spending is expected to increase up to $5 trillion in the region by 2030.” 

“With intense concentration on areas like technical expertise, ground-breaking innovation, and just really incredible market opportunities, some of the most exciting innovations and ideas in healthcare right now are coming from Asia, which has 36 per cent of the unicorns today,” he added.

Speaking on the lessons learnt from the pandemic and to incline towards becoming ‘future ready’, Mr. Alex Gorsky stated that the world understands the importance of global public healthcare and its impact. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BioAsia Summit 2022 Healthcare Johnson & Johnson Alex Gorsky Covid Pandemic Innovation Asia
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp