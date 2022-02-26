STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MHA tells States to ease curbs as Covid cases fall

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to States for relaxation of curbs on various activities, as Covid cases were on the decline.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to States for relaxation of curbs on various activities, as Covid cases were on the decline.

“With a substantial decline in case of positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTs are reopening the activities. After the analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, schools/colleges and other commercial activities."

"While allowing such activities, the wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene, ventilation in closed spaces and other appropriate behaviour for managing Covid must be in place,” MHA Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter to Chief Secretaries on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Curbs Pandemic Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp