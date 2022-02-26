MHA tells States to ease curbs as Covid cases fall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to States for relaxation of curbs on various activities, as Covid cases were on the decline.

“With a substantial decline in case of positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTs are reopening the activities. After the analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, schools/colleges and other commercial activities."

"While allowing such activities, the wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene, ventilation in closed spaces and other appropriate behaviour for managing Covid must be in place,” MHA Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter to Chief Secretaries on Friday.