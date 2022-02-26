STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Texport to set up unit in Sircilla Apparel Park

This will enable forward integration of Sircilla powerloom weaving industry with the apparel and garment manufacturing process, providing more value to textile sector development in the State.

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government and Texport Industries Private Ltd (TIPL) have signed an MoU to set up an apparel manufacturing factory — on plug and play mode — over 7.42 acres in the Apparel Park, Sircilla.

The company will initially install 800 machines and employ 1,600 people, and later expand to 1,000 machines to create more jobs over the next three years. It is setting up the factory at a cost of Rs 60 crore. For the first time in the country, export-oriented garment manufacturing built to suit units on plug and play mode is coming up by utilising the state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem in Sircilla region. 

This will enable forward integration of Sircilla powerloom weaving industry with the apparel and garment manufacturing process, providing more value to textile sector development in the State. Further, it will provide more skills & employment opportunities to locals.

On this occasion, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed happiness over Texport setting up their apparel manufacturing factory in Sircilla. He assured the company heads of providing complete support and assistance from the Telangana government.

TIPL Managing Director Narendra D Goenka thanked the Minister and stated that Sircilla has skilled workers, which has encouraged them to set up a facility. He also added that the Telangana government and its industrial-friendly policies have attracted them to the State. 

Texport manufactures woven as well as knitted garments. It produces 1.6 million garments a month from 19 directly-owned facilities across the Country. TIPL currently employs more than 15,000 people and annual revenue of about Rs 620 crore.

1,600 jobs
Texport will initially employ 1,600 people, and later create more jobs  by expanding to 1,000 machines over the next three years 

