TRS leaders lock horns in Tandur

The Congress MLA Rohith Reddy joined TRS later after that differences between Rohith and Mahender have cropped up.

A road in Hyderabad filled with TRS banners. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The internal bickering in TRS in Tandur Assembly segment came to the fore once again on Friday, as the Municipal Councillors of Tandur boycotted the Budget session in support of MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

There is no unanimity between the followers of TRS MLC P Mahender Reddy and MLA Rohith Reddy. As against certain comments of the MLC, the followers of MLA boycotted the Budget session on Friday. Though Mahender claimed that all Councillors were with him and Municipal Chairperson Swapna Parimal would continue in the office for five years, the councillors boycotted in support of the MLA.  

Of the total 25 councillors, only eight attended the meeting. As there was no quorum, the Budget meeting was postponed. Speaking to reporters later, MLC Mahender Reddy claimed that the TRS party would give MLA ticket to him in the next elections. 

It may be recalled that Mahender Reddy was defeated in Tandur Assembly elections. The Congress MLA Rohith Reddy joined TRS later. After that differences between Rohith and Mahender have cropped up.

