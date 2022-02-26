STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Will launch new party if at all I quit Congress’

The majority of party workers who attended the meeting opposed his decision to leave the party.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Dismissing the reports of him joining either BJP or TRS as just rumours, Congress working president T Jayaprakash “Jagga” Reddy on Friday said that if at all he quits the grand old party, he will launch a new political outfit.

The Sangareddy MLA, however, hastened to add that he will make a decision on whether or not to quit Congress only after meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. 

Jagga Reddy, who recently announced his intention to leave Congress, creating chaos in the party’s State unit, held a meeting with his colleagues in Sangareddy on Friday to seek their opinion in order to decide his political future. 

The majority of party workers who attended the meeting opposed his decision to leave the party. When he called one of them on to the dais and asked what will be his response if Jagga Reddy quits the party, the party worker said that he would be loyal to the party even if the former quits.

Meanwhile, Jagga Reddy alleged that his own colleagues, and not those from other parties, were campaigning against him and spreading rumours, stating that he is looking to change his loyalties. 

“Several leaders of our own party propagating false information that I will be joining TRS. Some are saying I will be moving to BJP. There is no truth in either of those speculations. There is no question of me joining TRS or BJP,” he said.

“During my meeting with Sonia Gandhi, I would try to bring to her notice the problems I have been facing in the party. I am expecting a positive response from her. If not, fine. Then I will leave the party,” he added. 

During Friday’s meeting, he also referred to the party’s membership drive in his constituency. “It has not been very satisfactory,” he said.

Public meet on March 21

He also revealed his plan to organise a massive public meeting, a gathering of over one lakh people, in Sangareddy on March 21 under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, implying that he will still be in the party till that time.

