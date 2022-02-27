Boy dies as mom pushes him into canal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman pushed her visually challenged teen son into the Nagarjuna Sagar canal at Vemulapally in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

She was angry that he was troubling her too much. Some witnesses jumped into the water to rescue the boy, but in vain, as he was washed away in the water due to heavy flow. Vemulapally police launched a search to trace the boy. “Teams have been deputed for the search and an attempt to murder has been registered against the woman,” said D Raju, Sub-Inspector of Vemulapally.

The woman Shailaja, from Nalgonda, lost her husband Somulu eight years ago, as he died by suicide. She made a living by working as domestic help and taking care of her three sons including younger son Gopichand, 14, who was in Class IX. He was visually challenged from birth and recently started developing behavioral issues.

Gopichand would leave home often, not sleep properly, and also strip suddenly. This upset Shailaja who brought him to Vemulapally and went to the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal passing through the town. Even as a huge crowd looked on, she pushed him into the water.