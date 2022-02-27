STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Develop skills to deal with challenges: Governor to students

As many as 95 gold medals were awarded to the best performers and most of the receivers were women.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan appealed to students to aim high in life and develop self-confidence and the strength to face problems. Many youngsters unable to face difficulties and challenges are committing suicide, she pointed out. 

The Governor was speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH). On this occasion, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate. 

As many as 95 gold medals were awarded to the best performers and most of the receivers were women. A BTech student Vuppala Srinija scored six gold medals in different categories. Speaking on the occasion,

 Dr Srivari encouraged the students to think innovatively and become job creators instead of job seekers.

