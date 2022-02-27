STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver who fled with ATM cash arrested

With the cash, he purchased a gold chain, a new mobile phone.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:45 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, on Saturday, arrested Sindhi Sagar, driver of a cash management agency who drove off with Rs 36 lakh cash on February 19. Sagar, who was driving the vehicle, diverted the attention of the guards and the cash custodian and drove away. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled with the cash.  

With the cash, he purchased a gold chain, a new mobile phone. Total property worth Rs 40 lakh including cash of Rs 29.85 lakh, a gold chain, mobile phone, and an air gun were recovered from him, said G Sundeep, DCP Balanagar. Sagar was sent to judicial remand.  

After the offence, he was on the run. Police arrested him while he was moving under suspicious conditions near Jubilee Bus Station at Secunderabad on Saturday. 

