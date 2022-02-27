STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four students among 28 nabbed in drugs bust

Among those arrested was Mahender Singh who used to deliver drugs on his two-wheeler at the doorstep of his customers wearing a Zomato shirt, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner CV Anand shows the seized drugs to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday. (photo | EPS)

Police Commissioner CV Anand shows the seized drugs to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday. (photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-established Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) got a taste of its first major success with the arrest of 28 people, including four students, a doctor and also a Nigerian national, and seized 19 LSD bolts, 10 grams of MDMA, ganja worth Rs 10 lakh and 100 grams of hash oil from them.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the network was so well established that a peddler identified as Mahender Singh used to deliver pre-ordered drugs at the doorstep of customers wearing a Zomato shirt.

He said that the arrests were made by the H-NEW in coordination with SR Nagar, Kachiguda and Kharkhana police while 11 more people, including a girl studying in Malla Reddy College and hailing from Kerala, are absconding.

Anand said, “H-NEW, along with Kharkhana police, arrested Nicholhs Olusola Rotimy from Nigeria who is a resident of Puducherry. Rotimy used to supply drugs through his network of peddlers to consumers in Pune, Goa and Hyderabad."

"In Hyderabad, he used to sell the drugs to Aditya Rajan and Jaya Balaji, who targeted IT employees. They also used to organise rave parties in OYO rooms in and around the IT corridor.”

Doorstep delivery of drugs now   

Among those arrested was Mahender Singh who used to deliver drugs on his two-wheeler at the doorstep of his customers wearing a Zomato shirt, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner 

Techies working in top MNCs among those arrested

Yashwant, a cannabis cultivator from Andhra Pradesh, used to supply the contraband to Nikhil Shenoy, and both are absconding, the Police Commissioner said. 

He said that Sone Rao and Lakhan are also cultivators from Adilabad district who supplied drugs to Ulhas Sable, Goti Harisingh, Amar Singh and Sakaram Sable, who in turn used to sell them to Jawala Panday alias Siddartha Pandey, another drug dealer based in Hyderabad. They also sold drugs to Aditya Rajan and Jaya Balaji, the city police chief said. He added.

SR Nagar police arrested one Sai Vignesh, Hyderabad Central University (HCU) student, who used to purchase drugs using the Dark Net and distribute them among his six friends. He is also a consumer. He was arrested at Maithirivanam when he and his friends had gathered to consume drugs.” 

The police chief said that other consumers were Nagarjuna Reddy studying in Avinash College, Hemanth a QC Associate in Novartis, Sai Balaji a data centre operator at DXC Technologies, Anudeep an I-programmer in a software company and Tejaswi Kumar, technical support at Tech Mahindra. “Six other consumers are absconding,” he said.

Also among those arrested were techies working in top MNCs like Nudurupati Ramya Siddhartha a senior analyst in Deloitte and Anish Kumar, a data engineer with Amazon as well as Lakhan Jiten a collection executive in Gujarati Welfare Society and Chitukula Samar Simha Reddy, a supervisor in Safexpress Cargo Services as well as Mohd Madney who is a doctor working in Primera Hospital, Banjara Hills.

