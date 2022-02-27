Implement TS-bPASS soon, speed up Smart City works: Chief Secy to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed officials to ensure immediate implementation of Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) in rural areas for the convenience of people. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen on the implementation of this system TS-bPASS in rural areas, he said.

The modalities of implementation for rural areas have been finalised and the officials have been directed to complete the rollout immediately. Kumar said that TS-bPASS is being successfully implemented in urban areas.

He held a review meeting on the issue of Birth and Death Certificates in urban local bodies and gram panchayats, implementation of Smart City projects, and TS-bPass.

He asked officials to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of births and deaths in the state. In this regard, he asked GHMC Commissioner, CDMA, and HMFW Department to see that not only hospitals but all graveyards and cremation grounds must be enrolled for registration of birth and deaths.

He asked the officers concerned to ensure that the platforms of GHMC/other ULBs and GPs are integrated for a seamless flow of information. While reviewing Smart City projects, he instructed officials to speed up civil works for Smart City projects in Warangal and Karimnagar.