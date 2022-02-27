STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR hoping to dupe nation too with his lies:  Revanth

First public meeting of ‘Mana Ooru Mana Poru’ held in Rangareddy

Published: 27th February 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy speaks at the public meeting in Parigi, where he demanded support for all paddy farmers, on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his political ambitions in the national arena, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy has asked people ‘not to believe a drunkard’s words’.

He said that Rao made ‘false promises' to come to power, and he is asking people to see him as a national leader. “Later, he will tell people to consider him a God, but he will fall short of resolving any of the issues in Telangana.”

Speaking at the first public meeting of ‘Mana Ooru Mana Poru’ campaign at Parigi in Rangareddy district on Saturday, Revanth reiterated his support for paddy farmers and demanded that government extend benefits to all paddy farmers. 

He warned businessmen against procuring produce from 150 acres of the Chief Minister’s farm. “If anyone procures his paddy, then he needs to procure all the paddy from Telangana farmers. If paddy is not procured, KCR will be hanged at martyrs memorial,” he warned.

While asserting that Congress and its leaders remained steadfast in developing Rangareddy district, Revanth said that present TRS MLA from Parigi, K Mahesh Reddy, encroached upon the endowment lands. In a veiled attack at Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, he questioned the lack of development in Chevella.

“Why is Chevella’s Chelemma (sister) not being questioned about her joining TRS ‘for the sake of development’. This area was developed by YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who brought Pranahita-Chevella project, Kiran Kumar Reddy is remembered for giving a green signal to Palamuru-Rangareddy project,” he alleged. 

He said the current dispute over-irrigation is because of the CM’s lenient attitude towards AP. “After Telangana was born, those who are at the helm forgot about the aspirations of Telangana. Now there is no water, no jobs and no funds,” he added.

