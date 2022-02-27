STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Waterman Rajendra Singh releases draft manifesto to protect rivers

Singh said the manifesto would be released in all languages after it was adopted in another meeting at Delhi in April.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Singh, known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at the National Convention on Rivers on Saturday. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

Rajendra Singh, known as the ‘Waterman of India’ and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at the National Convention on Rivers on Saturday. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, a draft manifesto has been prepared with a demand to rejuvenate India’s rivers. Released at the two-day National Convention on Rivers which began here on Saturday,

the manifesto demanded that the natural course of rivers should not be obstructed, neither should they be polluted. 

“This is not an election manifesto seeking votes. This is purely meant for the rejuvenation of rivers and secures the future of our citizens,” Waterman of India Rajendra Singh said after releasing the draft manifesto.

He said that if rivers were neglected, polluted and their free flow obstructed, then future generations would suffer. Singh said the manifesto would be released in all languages after it was adopted in another meeting at Delhi in April. Subjects like peoples’ participation in protecting rivers, water literacy, sharing of best practices, and research on biodiversity were included in the draft manifesto.

Delegates from almost all States attended the convention and presented their views on the draft manifesto. Indian Peninsular River Basins Council (IPRBC) and Indian Himalayan River Basins Council (IHRBC) jointly organised the convention.

TS efforts

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy explained the State government’s efforts to ensure the judicious use of water. The Minister said that the State government has already constructed 1,800 check-dams in the State and will construct another 1,500 shortly.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manifesto rejuvenate Indian Rivers National Convention on Rivers Indian Himalayan River Basins Council Indian Peninsular River Basins Council
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp