Waterman Rajendra Singh releases draft manifesto to protect rivers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, a draft manifesto has been prepared with a demand to rejuvenate India’s rivers. Released at the two-day National Convention on Rivers which began here on Saturday,

the manifesto demanded that the natural course of rivers should not be obstructed, neither should they be polluted.

“This is not an election manifesto seeking votes. This is purely meant for the rejuvenation of rivers and secures the future of our citizens,” Waterman of India Rajendra Singh said after releasing the draft manifesto.

He said that if rivers were neglected, polluted and their free flow obstructed, then future generations would suffer. Singh said the manifesto would be released in all languages after it was adopted in another meeting at Delhi in April. Subjects like peoples’ participation in protecting rivers, water literacy, sharing of best practices, and research on biodiversity were included in the draft manifesto.

Delegates from almost all States attended the convention and presented their views on the draft manifesto. Indian Peninsular River Basins Council (IPRBC) and Indian Himalayan River Basins Council (IHRBC) jointly organised the convention.

TS efforts

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy explained the State government’s efforts to ensure the judicious use of water. The Minister said that the State government has already constructed 1,800 check-dams in the State and will construct another 1,500 shortly.