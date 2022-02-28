39 lakh children administered polio drops in state: Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polio drops were administered to 39 lakh children in the State during the immunisation drive on Sunday. Health Minister Harish Rao has appealed to the parents to get their children in the age group of 0-5 years vaccinated against polio. He was speaking after inaugurating the pulse polio programme at Indira Park on Sunday. The immunisation drive will continue for two more days.

Explaining the importance of polio vaccination, Harish said, "It is the only way to protect children from the life-threatening disease. Negligence will ruin their future. So I appeal to the parents to utilise this opportunity to take their kids to the polio booths and get them vaccinated for their healthy future."

The Immunisation drive was not held last year due to COVID.