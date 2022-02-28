Investments in irrigation projects benefit all sectors: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Finance & Health Minister T Harish Rao has asserted that because of the State government’s vision, the investment in irrigation projects fructified and contributed to the overall development of the State.

Speaking at the two-day National Convention on Rivers, he said that the per capita income, primary sector income and GSDP have more than doubled and if smaller states are not taken into consideration, Telangana stands at number one position in the country, as per the latest figures.

During 2014-15, the per capita income was Rs 1,24,104 and now (2021-22) it is Rs 2,78,933. Similarly, the primary sector income, was Rs 90,828 crore at the time of the formation of Telangana, which is now Rs 2,16,285 crore.

The investment in irrigation sector has boosted agriculture and allied sectors. While the State's GSDP was Rs 5,05,000 in 2014, now the same has reached Rs 11,54,000, he said. "It was the vision of our CM and this investment in irrigation projects that contributed to the growth. We have overtaken seven different states in 7 years. We stand number one, in terms of per capita in South India. If top few states, which are small, are not taken into consideration, then Telangana tops the latest list at the national level, while UP comes last," he said.

In response to a suggestion from Dr Rajendra Singh, the waterman in India, the Minister assured that the Musi river will be rejuvenated and its water will be used for drinking. "In the next 2-3 years, the river will be rejuvenated. The DPR is ready and the program (for cleaning river) will be launched shortly," he said.

He further said that despite facing hurdles, the development works undertaken by the TRS government have been completed. "The Kaleshwaram, the world’s biggest multi-lift project, was completed in three-and-a-half years," he added.