Prashant Kishor's arrival creates buzz in Telangana's political circles

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, political strategist Prashant Kishor has made an appearance in Telangana, lending credence to the buzz that he was going to script KCR's dream - building a credible alliance against BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Another interesting aspect of the changing political scenario was the presence of known Narendra Modi detractor and film actor Prakash Raj with him, which gave an extra dimension to KCR's national alternative which in the making.

According to sources, Prashant Kishore, before undertaking the visit to Mallannasagar, was closeted with KCR at his farmhouse two days ago where they reportedly discussed the way forward for KCR to play an important role in national politics.

Though there is a buzz for a while that Prashant Kishor is working behind the scenes for KCR, he has not till now been spotted anywhere in the State. Now that Prashant Kishor and Prakash Raj are seen together, the combo is considered proof enough that KCR's national alternative objective is on course and is gathering momentum.

In fact, Prashant Kishor’s visit to Mallannasagar was kept tightly under the wraps. Though they were in the Kaleswaram Projects’ largest artificial reservoir on Saturday, it became known only on Sunday when a picture of the two personalities came out, in which they were seen talking to the officials. Both Prashant Kishor and Prakash Raj also interacted with Mallannasagar’s oustees. They are expected to visit other reservoirs in Telangana.

That KCR gives importance to Prakash Raj is a given. As he is an actor with a huge following and his criticism of Narendra Modi stings the saffron party a wasp, KCR probably had thought he is the right person for him to propagate his brand of anti-Modi narrative.

This is apparently one of the reasons why KCR took the actor with him to Mumbai and met his Maharasthra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on February 20 when he discussed the contours of anti-BJP formation with him.

When KCR toyed with the idea of a federal front, he took Prakash Raj along with him to JDS chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru in April, 2018. In fact, the actor was in the meeting between KCR and Deve Gowda. Now, what is dominating everyone's mind is what role Prakash Raj is going to play in the strategy that Prashant Kishor will come up with for KCR.

As KCR is all set to meet more anti-BJP leaders, it is understood that it would be in accordance with the plan that Prashant Kishor will draw and, needless to say, Prakash Raj will have an important role to play. KCR is likely to undertake a visit to Bengaluru soon to meet Deve Gowda and also to Chennai to confer with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

As Prakash Raj is known very well in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he might accompany the Chief Minister to ensure more visibility to his efforts.