Retired professionals of Telangana's Adilabad show way in diversification of crops

HYDERABAD: While the government has recently started encouraging ryots to grow oilseeds in their farms, Adilabad residents have been doing it for the past three years and are a model to emulate across the country in terms of crop diversification and generation of profits.

This is being led by the Vikasit Rythu Sankshema Samstha (VRSS), an initiative by retired persons, with the help of a few Central government institutions. The VRSS is an offshoot of the Vikasit Bharat Foundation (VBF) which was established in Manchal mandal of Rangareddy district in 2002 with the objective to promote education and health.

The VBF shifted its base to Bihar when former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was its chairman. Taking inspiration from the VBF, VRSS was established in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Mohanaiah, former Chief General Manager, NABARD, and others.

In the past, cotton farmers in Gudihathnoor and Indervelli mandals of the district used to extend their Kharif standing crop till March.

As the pink bollworm infestation hit their crops, their returns started dwindling. Three years ago, the VRSS led by chairman Dr M Padmaiah, retired Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), started holding field demonstrations to address the issue.

The solution they suggested was to harvest the cotton crop in December and to diversify with oilseeds like sesamum and safflower. To catalyse the change, seeds were distributed free-of-cost to farmers in five villages using the limited tribal sub-plan funds of IIOR.

‘Our crop, our oil’

To promote the idea of 'our crop our oil', an oil pressing machine was given to Malkapur Rythu Vikasa Sangham, a farmer’s cooperative society in Gudihathnoor mandal. The sesame, safflower and groundnut produced in neighbouring villages are processed here at a nominal cost. In the past three years, around 200 farmers were empowered to diversify their crops, reaping more profits.

"I have cultivated sesamum in 5 acres with a production cost of Rs 23,000 (as seeds were given free-of-cost). We farmers were able to get 3 quintals of yield per acre with the highest price in the open market being Rs 9,000 per quintal. This was more profitable than growing cotton, as we have been witnessing the yield from cotton coming down from 9 quintals per acre to 6 and even 4-5 quintal in recent years," said Sridhar, a farmer from Boath mandal.

Need for govt support

Farmers are willing to go for crop extension on a much larger extent. "What farmers need is need-based support through various sub-plans whether it is Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes sub-plans. Having seed subsidies and giving the farmers implements is paramount to driving the farmers to diversify their crops," said Dr M Padmaiah.

