Telangana Waqf Board to go for elections on Monday

Though different groups are supporting different candidates, the ruling TRS party is said to be 'satisfied with performance' of the incumbent chairman.

Telangana Waqf Board

Telangana Waqf Board (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana Waqf Board goes to polls on Monday, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Mohammed Saleem be re-elected as the chairman. 

Though different groups are supporting different candidates, the ruling TRS party is said to be 'satisfied with performance' of the incumbent. "They have already made up their mind. Even though he was elected to the panel under MLC category in the previous term, this time he will be nominated and appointed by the State government," a source said.

The other candidate in the fray is Farooq Hussain. The Waqf panel comprises 11 members, out of which six are elected and the rest are appointed by the government. Around 475 members will elect two candidates from the final list of Mutawalli & Mosque Committee category. 

