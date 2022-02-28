STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are ready to take on TRS: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Published: 28th February 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Congress comes to power in Telangana, Pragathi Bhavan will be transformed into Ambedkar Bhavan, said PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, asserting that Congress was ready to take on TRS. 

Speaking at the 'Nirudhyoga Nirahara Deeksha' conducted by the Youth Congress at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth affirmed that the party will be coming to power within next 12 months and Congress government will hoist the national flag at Golconda. 

“KCR if you are a man, then dissolve the government. We ready for a battle, even if you have Prashant Kishore’s support,” Revanth said. 

