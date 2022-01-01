Don’t misuse GO 120, warns Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Friday warned exhibitors not to take undue advantage of GO 120 and raise cinema ticket prices abnormally.

The warning came after it received complaints about an abnormal hike of ticket prices by several multiplex chains in Hyderabad. Leading multiplex chains -- Prasads and PVR Cinemas -- raised ticket prices in Hyderabad by 50 per cent from Friday.

Thanking the state government for GO 120, which allowed cinema theatres and multiplex chains to raise the ticket prices substantially across the state, TFCC president Sunil Narang said, “We have received many complaints about multiplexes fixing high prices for Arjuna Phalguna and other small-budget films. Producers, distributors and exhibitors should tread cautiously with GO 120.”