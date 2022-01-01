STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC refuses to quash GO on bar timings

The division bench further directed the government to file a compliance report on or before January 3, 2022.

Published: 01st January 2022

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Friday, refused to quash a GO and circular issued by the Chief Secretary extending the timing for the operation of bars, pubs and liquor shops on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

However, the division bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, directed the state government to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs issued by the Central government to control the spread of Omicron variant. It also instructed the government to increase testing and bed capacity. 

Directing clubs, pubs and bars in the state to allow only fully-vaccinated customers in their establishments on New Year’s eve, the court further instructed these business enterprises to carry out Covid-19 tests on all their employees.

The government has also been told to inform the court the action initiated against violators if any and file a compliance report on implementation of Union government directions. The matter was posted to January 4, 2022.

