KTR lays foundation for Nalgonda’s IT-driven future

The IT Hub which will be built on an area of 75,000 square yards, will cost Rs 110 crore.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao interacts with Nalgonda district officials during his visit to the district on Friday where he reviewd various developmental activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Laying the foundation stone for an IT Hub in Nalgonda on Friday, IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao announced that its destiny was all set to change within a year’s time. Of the 14 companies which will set up their offices at the IT hub, heads of eight companies based in the US, have assured that 1,500 jobs will be created once the hub is operational.

The IT Hub which will be built on an area of 75,000 square yards, will cost Rs 110 crore. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the construction of the IT Hub would be completed within 18 months and that he would come to inaugurate the same.

Meanwhile, he suggested that the district administration temporarily accommodate any companies which wanted to start their offices immediately, in government buildings that were vacant.

A skill development centre of Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and THub’s regional centre would also be set up in the Nalgonda IT Hub. During his day-long visit to the district, Rama Rao reviewed the functioning of all the eight ULBs and announced Rs 263 crore from TUFIDC, including Rs 100 crore for Nalgonda.

He also announced the setting up of five basti dawakhanas in Nalgonda town, two crematoria and other infrastructure works. In addition to the Rs 30 crore already released for the development of Nalgonda town, he assured an additional Rs 70 crore. He also announced the setting up of the Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA), a dedicated urban planning authority.

Observing that IT Hubs in Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal were already operational, Rama Rao announced that by Ugadi, the IT Hub at Nizamabad would be operational and the ones in Mahbubnagar and Siddipet would also be constructed soon.

