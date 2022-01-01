STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No major hiccups this year: Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy

The overall crime in the state rose by 4.65 per cent, including grave offences such as murder robbery, kidnap and rape.

Published: 01st January 2022

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, along with senior police officials, addresses the media during the Annual Roundup 2021 in Hyderabad on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 2021 has been a year without major Law & Order issues in the state, except stray incidents at Bhainsa in Nirmal district, while the police managed to thwart of efforts of CPI(Maoist) to gain inroads in Telangana, said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy while presenting the Annual Roundup 2021 on Friday.

The overall crime in the state rose by 4.65 per cent, including grave offences such as murder robbery, kidnap and rape. Cybercrime in the state also saw a four-fold increase during the year. The conviction rate increased marginally from 48.5 per cent in 2020 to 50.03 per cent in 2021.

Tech crucial in detection

Technology played a major role in crime detection as 22,781 cases were detected with the help of CCTVs. Telangana has over 8.50 lakh CCTVs, of which a lion share are installed in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. In 2021, 1,86,568 cameras were installed. 

“This could be achieved with the participation of the public and communities. The credit in making the state safer goes to the public as they have responded to the call of the government and joined hands in this project,” said Mahender Reddy.

Towards safety of women

Several initiatives to increase awareness against cybercrimes and crimes against women were introduced during the year. A state-of-the-art SHE Bharosa Cyberlab equipped with advanced tools and cyber forensics with a special focus on crimes against women and cybercrimes started functioning this year. Through the CybHER programme, over 55 lakh people, including women, youth, students and several other sections of the society, have been reached.

Through the Cyber Ambassadors project, training was imparted to students from government schools across the state. “ We are also planning to work with the Education Department to start safety clubs in institutions once they start functioning fully,” Mahender Reddy added. 

Police welfare

The welfare of personnel has also been given utmost importance and in accordance with the state government orders, petrol pumps and function halls started operating under police control. The surplus income from these establishments would be credited to the police welfare fund, which in turn would be given to personnel on an interest-free or minimum-interest basis for any wedding in their families or for the education of their children.

“Our vision is that every police personnel would have their own house or a flat by the time they retire from service,” the DGP stated.

