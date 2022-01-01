STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad Numaish from today, with strict Covid norms

The Exhibition Society said that all visitors would be required to strictly adhere to Covid protocols in view of rising Omicron cases in the city.

Published: 01st January 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clean metal vessels, used for making haleem, in preparation for the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, on Friday, Dec 31, 2021

Workers clean metal vessels, used for making haleem, in preparation for the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, on Friday, Dec 31, 2021. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan would inaugurate the 81st edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as Numaish, at 5 pm on Saturday. The annual fair would continue till February 15, 2022.

The Exhibition Society, on Friday, confirmed that it is going ahead with the Numaish after getting the go-ahead from the State government despite a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and health officials cautioning about an impending third wave driven by the virulent Omicron variant. The Society said that all visitors would be required to strictly adhere to Covid protocols in view of rising Omicron cases in the city. 

Addressing a press conference, AIIE Secretary Aditya Margam said that as usual the Numaish-2022 will begin from January 1 as the preparations are in full swing and arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for the visitors. This year, only 2,000 stalls have been allowed, much fewer than previous years, so as to maintain social distancing.

Telangana High Court  Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma,  recently,  asked the government to ensure that all the norms are followed during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Numaish Exhibition Society Omicron variant Telangana government All India Industrial Exhibition Telangana Covid cases Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp