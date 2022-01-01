Hyderabad Numaish from today, with strict Covid norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan would inaugurate the 81st edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as Numaish, at 5 pm on Saturday. The annual fair would continue till February 15, 2022.

The Exhibition Society, on Friday, confirmed that it is going ahead with the Numaish after getting the go-ahead from the State government despite a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and health officials cautioning about an impending third wave driven by the virulent Omicron variant. The Society said that all visitors would be required to strictly adhere to Covid protocols in view of rising Omicron cases in the city.

Addressing a press conference, AIIE Secretary Aditya Margam said that as usual the Numaish-2022 will begin from January 1 as the preparations are in full swing and arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for the visitors. This year, only 2,000 stalls have been allowed, much fewer than previous years, so as to maintain social distancing.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, recently, asked the government to ensure that all the norms are followed during the event.