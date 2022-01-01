Omicron shadow looms large over Mukkoti Vykunta Ekadasi festival in Bhadrachalam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases and warnings regarding spread of Omicron, doubts are being raised whether the Mukkoti Vykunta Ekadasi festival would go ahead as scheduled in the temple town of Bhadrachlam. Temple authorities had planned Teppotsvam on January 12 and Vykunta dwara dharshnam on January 13 as part of Mukkoti festival. In fact, the plan was that the rituals would be conducted in the open like in pre-Covid times.

Expecting more than 50,000 devotees from across the country, the temple officials had started making arrangements with a budget of Rs 1 crore. Already 70 per cent of the works, including illumination, welcome boards, pandals in temple surroundings and painting have been completed and decoration of Hamsa Vahanam is going on. However, Thursday’s statement by Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao that a third wave is expected in the second and third week of January has put officials and devotees in a dilemma. Devotees are expressing doubts whether the two-day festival would be conducted in the open or would restrictions be imposed on the number of people like in the last two years.

K Saraswathi, a devotee from Mahabubnagar said, ‘’We are hoping to have darshan and witness the Teppotsvam and Vykunta Dwara Darshanam directly this year but are now confused after the statement of the DPH.” N Ramana, a devotee from Khammam town said, “We did not have darshan for the last two years due to Covid, but when we are eagerly waiting for darshan this year. “The third wave however is increasing our anxiety.” When contacted, temple EO B Sivaji said, ‘’We are going ahead with the arrangements as planned earlier. We will follow orders whenever there is a change of plans.”