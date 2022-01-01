Revanth-Jagga fight tests Chinna Reddy's skills

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The task of brokering peace between TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy, appears to be cut out for G Chinna Reddy, the Congress Disciplinary Committee Chairman.

Chinna Reddy is known to be a soft-spoken leader with good inter-personal skills and someone capable of bringing different opinionated people together and his skills are definitely being put to test these days.

On Friday, Chinna Reddy held a meeting on the letter written by Jagga Reddy to the party high command, complaining about Revanth Reddy taking unilateral decisions and not bothering to take others in the party along with him.

Addressing the media, Chinna Reddy said that Jagga Reddy has been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee to explain his actions.

“While everyone is free to write to the high command and the State party in-charge if they had any concerns, putting the issues in the public domain by going to the media and exposing the internal issues is unwarranted,” he said.

Chinna Reddy added that any differences and issues between leaders should be amicably settled through discussions within the party.

Responding to the summons, Jagga Reddy said that he had already made it clear before the media that he had not leaked the letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

He reminded the disciplinary committee that Revanth Reddy, who had gone to Huzurabad for election campaign, had declared the Congress’ candidate for Peddapalli Assembly constituency without even discussing it with party leaders.

Whether it was the call for Racchabanda at Erravalli village in Siddipet district (which comes under Jagga Reddy’s constituency), or Racchabanda in Peddapalli district (for which he is the Parliamentary in-charge), the MLA said that he was kept in the dark by Revanth Reddy.

He wondered why Revanth Redd’s unilateral actions don’t invite disciplinary action. “I am ready to appear before the disciplinary committee only after Revanth Reddy explains his actions first,” Jagga Reddy said.

Referring to the charge that he had spoken to the once again, he pointed out that even the disciplinary committee had done so by not reaching out to him and instead informing the media about the summons.