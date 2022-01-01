Telangana BJP leaders ask Governor to block GO 317

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders, led by party state president B Sanjay Kumar, on Friday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and get suspended the implementation of GO 317 for organising local cadres and direct recruitments.

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum and told the Governor that the GO 317 was in violation of GO 124, the Presidential Order issued in 2018. Since seniority was being taken as criteria for postings, seniors were opting for postings in urban districts while juniors were being posted in remote areas, the BJP leaders said.