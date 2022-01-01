STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government gets HC nod to resume Rs 10,000 crore worth lands in Rangareddy district

Bench reverses a single judge order, ends decades-old litigation

Published: 01st January 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending decades-old litigation, the Telangana High Court on Friday ruled in favour of the State government paving the way for it to resume 142.39 acres of prime land, which is valued at Rs 10,000 crore at Manchirevula in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district by reversing the orders of a single judge bench.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji opined that the single judge had erred in law and on facts in allowing the writ petition. 

The bench made it clear that all landowners gave a power of attorney in 1991 to MA Baksh, who executed various sale deeds, and even though the GPA was cancelled later after execution of the sale deeds, it does not have any consequence since the sale deeds executed per se constitute a violation.  The cancellation of the GPA by no stretch of imagination can come to the rescue of the landholders, it observed. 

The then government had sanctioned assignment of 200 acres to the landless poor in 1953. The rules prohibit transfer of land by the assignees without sanction of the Collector. Later, the revenue authorities wrote to the Secretary of Revenue Department stating that since the 142.39 acres of land is fit for cultivation, the landless poor could use it for cultivation.  

Grantees ‘violated’ the terms of assignment order

The Tahsildar in 1961 issued temporary patta certificates to persons in possession of the land, which made it very clear that the grantees were not empowered to transfer the occupancy without the prior sanction of the Collector.

But all those persons in whose favour the assignment was done, executed a power of attorney in favour of builder MA Baksh in 1991, empowering him to enter into an agreement to sell the land in question which was a violation of the terms and conditions of the assignment order, as the land was sold without the permission of the Collector. In 1994, the Collector issued a show-cause notice for the cancellation of assignment orders.

While all this was going on, the Inspector General, Special Security Force submitted proposals for acquisition for the purpose of setting up of operational headquarters and training, along with residential accommodation.

The assignees challenged show-cause notice in the High Court which directed them to submit their representations to the Collector. After considering the representations, the Collector passed an order of resumption. The assignees, aggrieved by the orders passed by the Collector, preferred writ petitions which the HC allowed in 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government Rangareddy district land
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp