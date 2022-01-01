STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government measures during 2nd wave ‘inspire’ Union government rules

This was revealed in a communication sent by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of Health.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Certain testing protocols and public health measures that the Telangana government had implemented during the peak of the second wave have now been recommended by the Government of India as the country stares at an Omicron-driven third wave.

The letter asked them to not rely on RT-PCR-based testing as it could lead to delay. Bhushan advised that instead, they must increase testing using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits. This was among the policy decisions taken by the Telangana government at the onset of the second wave.

The fever survey and home kits and giving treatment to those symptomatic of Covid- 19 before waiting for a report were also few measures that Telangana had exclusively done. These too find mention in the letter as something that could be replicated by States. It may be recalled that in the 2020-21 Economic Survey, TS, AP and Kerala were praised for managing Covid-19.

