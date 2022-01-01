STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Governor launches suggestions and grievances box outside Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

Published: 01st January 2022 03:07 PM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday launched a suggestions and grievances box outside the Raj Bhavan for the convenience of the public. The Raj Bhavan will refer the grievances of the people to the state government.

"I am not saying that evening will be resolved. But the Raj Bhavan will refer the grievances to the state government. Raj Bhavan will act as a bridge between the people and the government," the Governor said after launching the box.

Besides, the Governor also launched another box inside Raj Bhavan for the convenience of the staff of Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan staff can drop their suggestions or grievances into the box.

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed laptops to weaker-section students and physically challenged students to continue their education during the Covid-19 pandemic. Reacting to the recent call given by the Governor to donate used laptops to students, an NGO, Seva International, donated brand new laptops to them.

The Governor later addressed the gathering, wishing the people a happy Covid-19 free new year. "Take nutritious food. Follow the tips given by our grandparents and improve immunity," she said.

The Governor congratulated Health Minister T Harish Rao for successfully completing 100 per cent first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. Telangana was the first big state to achieve this milestone, she complimented. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing adequate doses of vaccine to the state. She said that the new state of Telangana was improving health infrastructure. "We will overcome the dreadful pandemic with combined efforts," the Governor said.

