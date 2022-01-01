Telangana sees four-fold increase in cybercrimes in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-fold increase in cybercrime rate in the state is attributed to the increase in the usage of technology. A total of 8,839 such cases were registered in Telangana in 2021. However, investigation, creating awareness and securing convictions in cybercrime cases, remain a challenge to the police.

Analysis of the reported cybercrimes indicated 66 per cent (5,833) of the total cybercrime cases were major offences such as fake customer care fraud, advertisement portal fraud, job frauds, loan frauds and bank-related frauds.