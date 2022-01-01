STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Traffic curbs from 4 pm to 12 am: Hyderabad cops

Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar Masjid, Nampally.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic, Traffic jam, Hyderabad roads

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Numaish 2022 from January 1 to February 15 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the Hyderabad City Police imposed restrictions for the entire span of the event from 4 pm to midnight every day. 

The movements will be restricted for TSRTC and private buses, and heavy vehicles,  which are coming from Jambagh, and will be diverted at Moazzam Jahi Market towards Abids. Similarly, vehicles from Basheerbagh will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids. 

Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar Masjid, Nampally. Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles, including DCMs, coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool. Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli, Bahadurpura side will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and Moazzam Jahi Market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic police Hyderabad Numaish TSRTC
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp