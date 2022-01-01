Traffic curbs from 4 pm to 12 am: Hyderabad cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Numaish 2022 from January 1 to February 15 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the Hyderabad City Police imposed restrictions for the entire span of the event from 4 pm to midnight every day.

The movements will be restricted for TSRTC and private buses, and heavy vehicles, which are coming from Jambagh, and will be diverted at Moazzam Jahi Market towards Abids. Similarly, vehicles from Basheerbagh will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar Masjid, Nampally. Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles, including DCMs, coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool. Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli, Bahadurpura side will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and Moazzam Jahi Market.