12 Omicron cases prompt Chief Secretary warning 

By Express News Service

With the 12 more Omicron cases confirmed in Telangana on Saturday taking the tally to 79, the State government has decided to strictly implement the Rs 1,000 fine on people caught without face masks in public places.

Of these 12 cases, three had landed in the State from “at-risk” countries, while nine are from countries not designated as “at-risk”, according to an official bulletin.

Chairing a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that it was important to exercise utmost caution and preventive measures have to be taken to prevent its spread.