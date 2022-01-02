STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ancient burial site traced to 2 AD found in Suryapet dist

The burial site spread across an acre, has been mostly destroyed due to agricultural activity.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare megalithic burial site dating back between 1st and 2nd century AD was discovered by members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB) at an agricultural land in Madharam village of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district.

The burial site spread across an acre, has been mostly destroyed due to agricultural activity. However, archaeology enthusiasts have found ‘orthostats’,’ which are large stones with slab-like shape set upright, used in construction of Cist burials. Cairns, where heaps of rocks were placed during burials, were also found. Most of the rocks have been removed by the farmers, who were ignorant of their archaeological importance, except a 15-foot menhir, which was found in the land.

The uniqueness of the menhir was that petroglyphs (carvings on the rock) were found on it. Though the discoverers couldn’t make sense of the design found on the menhir as it wasn’t clear, they believe the design may have denoted the identity of that particular sect or tribe. According to S Haragopal, convener, KTCB, such menhirs with petroglyphs are seen at Pullur in Siddipet district and in Mudumal village of Narayanpet district. 

