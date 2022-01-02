Bhongir MP helps out auto driver’s daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday extended financial help to a female trainee pilot, for completing her training at the Telangana Aviation academy. B Amrutha Varshini who hails from Nalgonda is the daughter of an auto driver.

On getting admission into the academy, she approached the MP for financial aid to pursue her career. “I assure that her entire expenditure will be borne by me & have given a Rs 2 lakh cheque,” he later tweeted.

Venkat Reddy pointed out that the Telangana government does not have a scheme to support such bright students nor had the ruling party leaders come forward to help Amrutha Varshini.

“Unfortunately, the Telangana government has no scheme to help such bright students from a poor background. She approached many leaders from the ruling party for help. None of them responded. As a elected representative, I did my duty. I’ll be proud to see the daughter of an auto driver becoming a pilot,” he added.