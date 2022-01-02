STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Giri Poshana is the war waged against hunger

This year, the food is being produced at FSSAI-licensed nutri-food processing units led by Joint Liability Groups run by tribal women.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An initiative introduced as a pilot project in 2019 to address the nutritional deficiencies among tribals, has not only achieved the potential to improve the nutritional intake of the selected tribal population, but has also become a financial support system for Adivasi women working in the food processing industry. 

The Central government’s ‘Giri Poshana’, an yearly scheme to address issues such as underweight, stunted growth and anaemia among children and adolescent girls, and low haemoglobin count in pregnant and lactating mothers among the tribal communities through nutritional intervention, is being implemented though convergence of Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare departments, with technological, operational and scientific support from ICRISAT. 

The idea of the project was to deliver three ready-to-cook food products such as multi-grain cereal, jowar meal and multi-grain sweet meal, and three ready-to-eat products such as peanut sesame chikki, peanut-fried gram chikki and jowar bites, which were formulated and developed by ICRISAT, to the targeted beneficiaries through Anganwadi centres in Agency areas. 

The initiative was introduced as a pilot project of ICRISAT’s Agribusiness and Innovation Platform as ‘Nutrifood basket,’ covering 5,000 tribals. During the second phase, named Giri Poshan-2 launched in 2019, the officials went the extra mile and delivered food to 13,000 beneficiaries at their door-steps in Utnoor, Bhadrachalam and Eturunagaram after the outbreak of Covid.

For 2021-22, the State government selected 16,468 beneficiaries from the primitive vulnerable tribal groups such as Kolam, Thoti, Chenchu and Kondareddy to roll-out this initiative through 404 Anganwadi centres. The project is being supervised by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on a regular basis.

“In Phase-2, we got the food products produced externally. But last year, we developed competence among tribal communities to produce, process and package the food on their own, so that they are empowered to become nutritional entrepreneurs,” says Aravazhi Selvaraj, CEO-AIP, ICRISAT.

This year, the food is being produced at FSSAI-licensed nutri-food processing units led by Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) run by tribal women.

“The raw ingredients are being purchased from tribal farmer FPOs through backward integration. From production to processing and consumption, all stakeholders in the supply-chain are getting benefits of it,” says LS Kamini, deputy project manager, Tribal Welfare Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giri Poshana Hunger Below poverty Child welfare
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp