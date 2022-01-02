STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana collects Rs 3,760 crore GST in December, 2021

Several states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Bihar registered negative growth,  while Karnataka and Telangana improved their collections.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December, 2021, are Rs 3,760 crore which is 6.12 per cent higher than the collections of December, 2020. Telangana’s GST collections in December, 2020 amounted to Rs 3,543 crore. 

Several states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Bihar registered negative growth,  while Karnataka and Telangana improved their collections. It may be recalled that Telangana registered 24 per cent growth in GST revenue collections in November 2021, as compared to November, 2020. The State registered 14% growth in GST collections in October, 2021 compared to October, 2020. 

According to a release by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, coupled with economic recovery have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures to correct inverted duty structure. 

