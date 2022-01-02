TS man kills brother over land share

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old man, Banda Govardhan Reddy was killed by his elder brother Anji Reddy, following a dispute over a family property, in Vikarabad district. Anji Reddy also attacked their younger brother Raghupathi Reddy, who escaped with injuries. A murder case has been registered against Anji Reddy and a hunt is launched to nab him, said G Rajashekar, Circle Inspector, Vikarabad.

The trio belong to Vikarabad and had inherited around six acre of agricultural land from their parents. For a long time, they had been quarrelling over share in the land.

On Friday night too, they had a quarrel after which Anji left home. Around 3.30 am on Saturday, he returned home, reportedly in a drunken condition and picked up a fight with Govardhan and stabbed him with a knife in the throat, killing him on the spot. Raghupathi who woke up, rushed to help his brother.

On seeing him, Anji attacked him as well and tried to kill him, but as Raghupathi raised the alarm, neighbours came to his rescue. Anji fled and Govardhan died on the spot.