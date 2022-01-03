Man, kin dead in cylinder leak fire in Telangana's Bhadradrikothagudem, daughter critical

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man, his wife, and their daughter were burnt alive when the LP gas leaking from a domestic cylinder caught fire at Old Palvoncha in Bhadradrikothagudem district early Monday morning, January 3, 2021.

Their other daughter was critically injured in the mishap and is under treatment at a hospital.

According to sources, Naga Ramakrishna who runs a Meeseva center at Nava Bharat center transferred his business to another person on lease.

The incident took place in the morning after he reached home from Rajahmundry town. Locals expressed doubts about the incident and some suspected it could be a case of suicide. A police investigation is continuing.