STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man, kin dead in cylinder leak fire in Telangana's Bhadradrikothagudem, daughter critical

Locals suspected it could be a case of suicide.

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man, his wife, and their daughter were burnt alive when the LP gas leaking from a domestic cylinder caught fire at Old Palvoncha in Bhadradrikothagudem district early Monday morning, January 3, 2021.

Their other daughter was critically injured in the mishap and is under treatment at a hospital. 

According to sources, Naga Ramakrishna who runs a Meeseva center at Nava Bharat center transferred his business to another person on lease. 

The incident took place in the morning after he reached home from Rajahmundry town. Locals expressed doubts about the incident and some suspected it could be a case of suicide. A police investigation is continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadradrikothagudem Fire accidents LPG cylinder Cylinder leak
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp