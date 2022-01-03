More cold days in Telangana ahead as mercury dips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a relatively warm week, cold wave conditions returned across the State, with minimum temperatures starting to dip again. During the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 11.50C was recorded at Sirpur in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district and the highest of 33.60C was recorded at Julurpad in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Across the GHMC limits, the minimum temperature of 140C was recorded at University of Hyderabad and the maximum of 29.60C was recorded at Maitrivanam. The minimum temperatures could drop to 130C in the city in the next three days. According to the IMD, a partly cloudy sky with mist or fog is very likely to occur during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be south-easterlies with wind speed of 6-8 kmph. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana.